AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Sets New 52-Week High at $50.61

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.61 and last traded at $50.45, with a volume of 2498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.41.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.23. AdvanSix had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 28.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASIX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after buying an additional 4,767 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AdvanSix by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,035,000 after purchasing an additional 41,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in AdvanSix by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 298,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,001,000 after purchasing an additional 12,137 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in AdvanSix in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,542,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in AdvanSix by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX)

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

