HM Payson & Co. Trims Stock Holdings in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

HM Payson & Co. decreased its position in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 26.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in MGE Energy by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,764,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,966,000 after acquiring an additional 215,433 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 6,315 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MGEE. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MGE Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

In related news, Director James G. Berbee bought 374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.26 per share, for a total transaction of $30,017.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MGEE opened at $78.97 on Thursday. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.00 and a 52 week high of $82.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.70.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 18.67%. Sell-side analysts expect that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.387 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is 51.50%.

MGE Energy Profile

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

