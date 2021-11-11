HM Payson & Co. Buys 261 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 18.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 10,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 12.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 42.7% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.05, for a total value of $248,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 13,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $2,220,286.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WTS opened at $210.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.00, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.44 and a 12-month high of $210.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.01 and its 200 day moving average is $157.13.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.53 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 8.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

