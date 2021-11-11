HM Payson & Co. Acquires New Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WRB. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Boenning Scattergood upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America upgraded W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.27.

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $81.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.22. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12 month low of $61.49 and a 12 month high of $82.76. The company has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.38. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 11.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous special dividend of $0.33. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 9.34%.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

