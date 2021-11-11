HM Payson & Co. Has $271,000 Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Charter Communications during the second quarter worth $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the second quarter worth $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Charter Communications by 48.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 32.9% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $701.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $734.44 and its 200-day moving average is $725.44. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $585.45 and a 12-month high of $825.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The firm has a market cap of $128.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.96.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $815.00 price target for the company. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $665.00 to $603.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $806.75.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.