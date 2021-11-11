Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Has $203,000 Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 51.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,085 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RWO. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 28,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,915,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA RWO opened at $54.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.44. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $42.20 and a 1 year high of $55.76.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.