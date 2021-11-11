$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. CIRCOR International reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full-year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CIRCOR International.

Get CIRCOR International alerts:

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $190.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.55 million. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 12.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

CIR traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.81. 303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.43. The company has a market cap of $725.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 2.48. CIRCOR International has a one year low of $27.05 and a one year high of $43.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CIRCOR International in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 53.4% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 63.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 104,233.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of CIRCOR International in the first quarter worth $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CIRCOR International (CIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.