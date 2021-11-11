Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Liberty Oilfield Services posted earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.68). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Liberty Oilfield Services.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $653.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LBRT shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.57.

In other news, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $434,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,120,727 shares in the company, valued at $11,319,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $36,428.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,137,700 shares of company stock valued at $117,546,769. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 877.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,571,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,807 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 4.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 120,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 39,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the third quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 211.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 47,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBRT stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.27. 12,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,394,367. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 2.84. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 12 month low of $7.78 and a 12 month high of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

