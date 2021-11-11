Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) to Announce $0.83 EPS

Equities research analysts expect SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) to announce $0.83 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SPX FLOW’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.93. SPX FLOW reported earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX FLOW will report full-year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.92. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SPX FLOW.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 9.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FLOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of SPX FLOW in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in SPX FLOW by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 89,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 334,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,174,000 after purchasing an additional 87,696 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of SPX FLOW in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 18,747 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,793,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,037,000 after purchasing an additional 74,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

SPX FLOW stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.44. 4,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.73. SPX FLOW has a 52-week low of $48.64 and a 52-week high of $86.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

About SPX FLOW

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

