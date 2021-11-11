$0.28 EPS Expected for Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) to report earnings per share of $0.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cal-Maine Foods’ earnings. Cal-Maine Foods reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $1.68. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.01 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cal-Maine Foods.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $331.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.40 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 0.34% and a net margin of 0.25%. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

NASDAQ:CALM traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.13. 1,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,645. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 520.79 and a beta of -0.15. Cal-Maine Foods has a 1-year low of $33.85 and a 1-year high of $43.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 31,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 676,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,495,000 after purchasing an additional 9,958 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $467,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 362.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 16,489 shares in the last quarter. 78.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cal-Maine Foods (CALM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.