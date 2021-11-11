Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Buys 59 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,425 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in Union Pacific by 95.4% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,106 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 89.4% in the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 7,695 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Union Pacific by 1.4% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 488,917 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $107,528,000 after buying an additional 6,882 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 20.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,712,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.75.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $239.97. 20,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,878,105. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $218.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $193.14 and a one year high of $243.91.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

