Integral Health Asset Management LLC Has $2.34 Million Stock Position in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its position in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned 0.25% of ChemoCentryx worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCXI. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 161.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,723,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,258 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 507.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,059,000 after buying an additional 294,396 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in ChemoCentryx by 116.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 472,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,222,000 after purchasing an additional 254,402 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in ChemoCentryx in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,938,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in ChemoCentryx by 188.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 329,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 215,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

CCXI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ChemoCentryx from $31.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $28.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ChemoCentryx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

Shares of ChemoCentryx stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.04. The stock had a trading volume of 9,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,000,252. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.82 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.56. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $70.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.13. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 33.17% and a negative net margin of 568.54%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder (International) Ltd Vifor sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $157,720,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

