Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC Sells 12,986 Shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) by 65.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,986 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Denbury were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DEN. Silver Point Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Denbury in the 1st quarter worth about $201,425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Denbury by 539.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,663,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,045,000 after buying an additional 3,933,584 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Denbury by 206.3% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,719,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,591,000 after buying an additional 2,505,341 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Denbury by 244.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,335,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,064,000 after buying an additional 2,366,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Denbury in the 2nd quarter worth about $139,068,000.

Several brokerages recently commented on DEN. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Denbury from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.13.

DEN stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,437. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.14 and a beta of 3.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.69. Denbury Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $91.30.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. Denbury had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. As a group, analysts expect that Denbury Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

