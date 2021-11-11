Ashford Capital Management Inc. Has $329,000 Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. Raymond James decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.78.

Shares of JNJ traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $163.09. The stock had a trading volume of 59,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,003,420. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $142.86 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.55.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

