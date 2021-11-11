Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Shares Purchased by Ashford Capital Management Inc.

Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) by 135.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,200 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RA. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,429,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,310,000 after purchasing an additional 586,991 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 85.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 148,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 68,515 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 18.9% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 234,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,129,000 after acquiring an additional 37,239 shares in the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 109.8% in the first quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 23,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $440,000.

Shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.71. The stock had a trading volume of 303 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,705. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.86. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $22.70.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.199 per share. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Profile

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

