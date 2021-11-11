Brokerages Anticipate Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is ($0.33). Sol-Gel Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.20). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.29). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sol-Gel Technologies.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SLGL. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGL. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 129,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 7,544 shares during the last quarter. 28.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SLGL traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.38. The company had a trading volume of 71 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,405. The stock has a market cap of $191.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.40. Sol-Gel Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $16.69.

About Sol-Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is a clinical-stage dermatology company, which engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of topical dermatological drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its products include VERED, TWIN, and SIRS-T. The company was founded by David Avnir and Alon Seri-Levy on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

