B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Grows Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,897 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,038 shares during the period. Autodesk comprises about 0.9% of B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $59,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 403 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK stock traded up $4.66 on Thursday, reaching $325.19. 12,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,272,852. The stock has a market cap of $71.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $295.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $297.14. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.30 and a 1-year high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $338.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.50.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $75,052.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total transaction of $7,556,996.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,220 shares of company stock valued at $9,941,402. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

