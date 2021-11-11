Woodline Partners LP Acquires Shares of 85,796 Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO)

Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 85,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,000. Woodline Partners LP owned approximately 0.32% of Alpha Teknova at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Teknova in the second quarter valued at $17,204,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova in the second quarter valued at about $6,967,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova in the second quarter valued at about $5,933,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova in the second quarter valued at about $5,231,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova in the second quarter valued at about $4,847,000. Institutional investors own 23.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Alpha Teknova alerts:

TKNO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Alpha Teknova from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Alpha Teknova in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alpha Teknova in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Alpha Teknova in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha Teknova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alpha Teknova has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

Shares of Alpha Teknova stock opened at $21.38 on Thursday. Alpha Teknova, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.90 and a 12-month high of $30.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 19.92 and a quick ratio of 19.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.37.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alpha Teknova, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Alpha Teknova Company Profile

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Teknova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Teknova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.