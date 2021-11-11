Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,572,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,318 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.35% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $254,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,846,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $785,564,000 after acquiring an additional 16,629 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,811,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $777,221,000 after acquiring an additional 112,745 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.1% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,116,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,911,000 after acquiring an additional 83,050 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,069,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,336,000 after acquiring an additional 44,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11,926.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,200,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

BR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.60.

NYSE:BR opened at $178.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $137.91 and a one year high of $185.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.08. The stock has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46 and a beta of 0.85.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 10.62%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam D. Amsterdam sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.72, for a total value of $944,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,092.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 10,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.14, for a total value of $1,820,134.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 252,919 shares of company stock valued at $42,604,435 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

