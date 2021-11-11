Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 75,054 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,072,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,054 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $264,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,212,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 514.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,983,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $258.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.41. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $211.29 and a 52-week high of $266.07.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

