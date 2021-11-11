Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Trims Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 52.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 43,959 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 54.4% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 202.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on TSM shares. Cowen started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.76.

NYSE TSM opened at $118.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $612.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.37. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $89.36 and a twelve month high of $142.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.3911 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.34%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

