Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 3.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,681,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 334,466 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.10% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $295,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCY. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

NYSEARCA PCY opened at $26.67 on Thursday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a twelve month low of $26.25 and a twelve month high of $28.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.97 and its 200 day moving average is $27.35.

