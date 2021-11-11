Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $311.96 Million Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,307,212 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 265,977 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $311,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,358,318 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,699,118,000 after acquiring an additional 84,230 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,954,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $669,965,000 after purchasing an additional 619,188 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,700,887 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $633,459,000 after purchasing an additional 121,488 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,438,245 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $464,901,000 after purchasing an additional 107,735 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 15.3% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,575,572 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $348,243,000 after buying an additional 342,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.47.

In other news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $1,340,780.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $160.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.93. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $105.59 and a twelve month high of $161.74.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

