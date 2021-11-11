TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,307,212 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 265,977 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $311,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in TE Connectivity by 279.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth $41,000. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $160.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.36. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $105.59 and a 1-year high of $161.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.57 and a 200 day moving average of $141.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 15.15%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TEL. Evercore ISI raised TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research raised TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.47.

In other news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $1,340,780.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

