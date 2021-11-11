Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $279.93 Million Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,470,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 351,599 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $279,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 112.8% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 187.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter J. Bensen bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.75 per share, with a total value of $278,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.40 per share, with a total value of $141,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

LW opened at $58.58 on Thursday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.18 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.70.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 53.71%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

