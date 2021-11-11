Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 39,094 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,421,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,094 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 5.14% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $321,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,644,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,993,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 398.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,183,000 after purchasing an additional 88,425 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 158,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,032,000 after purchasing an additional 87,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $8,946,000.

NASDAQ:IJT opened at $141.64 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $98.09 and a one year high of $144.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.364 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

