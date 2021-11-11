Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,919,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,279 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.46% of The Southern worth $297,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in The Southern by 5.3% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 902,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,615,000 after buying an additional 45,320 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in The Southern by 64.5% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,200,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,143,000 after buying an additional 862,700 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Southern by 135.1% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 22,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 12,849 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in The Southern by 1.5% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,595,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,568,000 after buying an additional 23,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Southern by 14.4% during the second quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 33,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on The Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on The Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Guggenheim raised The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.31.

In related news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 22,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $1,505,243.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 51,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $3,476,370.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,647 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,384.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,997 shares of company stock valued at $5,404,794. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SO opened at $63.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.90. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $56.69 and a 52-week high of $67.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.29%.

About The Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

