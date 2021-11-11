Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Brokerages predict that Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) will post $1.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Maximus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.09 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.08 billion. Maximus reported sales of $923.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maximus will report full-year sales of $4.23 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.08 billion to $4.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Maximus.

Get Maximus alerts:

Shares of NYSE MMS traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $85.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,228. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.76. Maximus has a 1 year low of $67.65 and a 1 year high of $96.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.09%.

In related news, CFO Richard John Nadeau sold 6,131 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $510,099.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Francis sold 5,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $481,561.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,286 shares of company stock valued at $1,604,595. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Maximus by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,930 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Maximus by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Maximus by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,532 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Maximus by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC boosted its position in Maximus by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 14,108 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

Recommended Story: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Maximus (MMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.