TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 100.14% and a negative return on equity of 29.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. TransMedics Group updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.10. 4,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,689. TransMedics Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a current ratio of 8.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.37. The firm has a market cap of $748.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.63 and a beta of 1.71.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TMDX shares. Cowen cut their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransMedics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

In other news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,990. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $53,726.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,981 shares of company stock worth $643,600. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TransMedics Group stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) by 148.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.