Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Pluristem Therapeutics stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.83. 1,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 5.85. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.44 and a 52-week high of $11.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pluristem Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pluristem Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) by 301.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 44,779 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.19% of Pluristem Therapeutics worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

About Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in cell therapy development. It develops placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of multiple ischemic, inflammatory and hematologic conditions. The firm focuses on the development, clinical trials and manufacturing of cell therapeutics and related technologies.

