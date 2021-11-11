Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of Pluristem Therapeutics stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.83. 1,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 5.85. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.44 and a 52-week high of $11.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.37.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pluristem Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.
About Pluristem Therapeutics
Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in cell therapy development. It develops placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of multiple ischemic, inflammatory and hematologic conditions. The firm focuses on the development, clinical trials and manufacturing of cell therapeutics and related technologies.
