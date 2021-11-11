Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) Reaches Market Cap of $954,148.35

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. Over the last week, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market cap of $954,148.35 and $490.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be purchased for $496.69 or 0.00762256 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001535 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.30 or 0.00074125 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.30 or 0.00074119 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.51 or 0.00097464 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,722.86 or 0.07247982 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65,001.72 or 0.99755563 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Kadena (KDA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00041149 BTC.

About Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official website is www.wrappered.com . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

