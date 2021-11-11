PotCoin (POT) Price Tops $0.0182 on Exchanges

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 11th. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $4.12 million and approximately $11,853.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0182 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,161.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,764.20 or 0.07311436 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.31 or 0.00407159 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $675.66 or 0.01036915 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.24 or 0.00087850 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $271.05 or 0.00415977 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $180.39 or 0.00276832 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00004960 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.99 or 0.00225574 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,998,051 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

