Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 7,513 Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 376.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

In other Ally Financial news, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total value of $217,882.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 215,940 shares in the company, valued at $11,405,950.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total transaction of $793,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 650,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,446,104.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,125 shares of company stock worth $1,750,308. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $49.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.97. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 38.75% and a return on equity of 20.67%. Ally Financial’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 12.15%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALLY. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stephens downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.