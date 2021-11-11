Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases 23,696 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 103,026.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,719 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,696 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in NuVasive by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,410 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in NuVasive by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,010 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NuVasive by 380.7% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in NuVasive by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in NuVasive during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000.

Get NuVasive alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NUVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on NuVasive from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on NuVasive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on NuVasive from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

NUVA opened at $55.99 on Thursday. NuVasive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.45 and a fifty-two week high of $72.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 2,800.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.20.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.22). NuVasive had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 0.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

NuVasive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical device company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.