Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Takes $223,000 Position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,533 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 370.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of NOV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NOV in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in NOV by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,973 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in NOV by 152.9% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 8,167 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOV. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of NOV in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America upgraded NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on NOV in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.45.

In other news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 8,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $118,521.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOV opened at $14.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.66. NOV Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $18.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 2.21.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). NOV had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

NOV Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

