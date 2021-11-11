Woodline Partners LP Reduces Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Woodline Partners LP lessened its holdings in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 22,538 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $2,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABMD. Ownership Capital B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed during the second quarter valued at approximately $188,570,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Abiomed by 4,427.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 483,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,805,000 after buying an additional 472,508 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Abiomed by 5.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,633,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,134,024,000 after buying an additional 191,084 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,583,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,880,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,523,103,000 after purchasing an additional 70,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed stock opened at $355.57 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $349.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $326.39. The firm has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.26. Abiomed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $254.41 and a twelve month high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $248.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.06 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 15.32%. Abiomed’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 3,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,222,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Thomas sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.77, for a total value of $219,300.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABMD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abiomed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $373.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $365.60.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

