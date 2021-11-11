Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 7,513 Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Ally Financial by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 4,925.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

ALLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens lowered Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $49.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $56.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.97. The company has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.49.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.27. Ally Financial had a net margin of 38.75% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 12.15%.

In other news, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total transaction of $793,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,909 shares in the company, valued at $34,446,104.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,750,308. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

