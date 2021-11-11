Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 11,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,491,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,949,000 after buying an additional 233,372 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 10.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,827,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,509,000 after buying an additional 1,086,312 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 7.9% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,360,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,255,000 after buying an additional 318,990 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 10.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,265,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,252,000 after buying an additional 298,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 0.8% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,909,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,942,000 after buying an additional 23,520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Essential Utilities stock opened at $47.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.67. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.11 and a 52-week high of $51.42. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.2682 per share. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 65.64%.

In other Essential Utilities news, EVP Daniel Schuller sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

