Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Takes Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 28,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LBTYA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 25.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after buying an additional 33,941 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 465.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 43,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 35,607 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the first quarter worth $291,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 58.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 55,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 20,411 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 3,013.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.31% of the company’s stock.
LBTYA opened at $27.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.08 and its 200 day moving average is $27.90. Liberty Global plc has a fifty-two week low of $20.24 and a fifty-two week high of $30.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.19.
Liberty Global Profile
Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.
Featured Story: Quiet Period
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA).
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.