Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Takes Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 28,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LBTYA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 25.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after buying an additional 33,941 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 465.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 43,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 35,607 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the first quarter worth $291,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 58.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 55,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 20,411 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 3,013.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.31% of the company’s stock.

LBTYA opened at $27.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.08 and its 200 day moving average is $27.90. Liberty Global plc has a fifty-two week low of $20.24 and a fifty-two week high of $30.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LBTYA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.30 to $36.40 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.40 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.80.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

