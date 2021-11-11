Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Makes New $641,000 Investment in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. 83.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $94.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $84.59 and a one year high of $104.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 46.99%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATO. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Argus lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.25.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

