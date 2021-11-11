Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Acquired by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 28.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 17.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 160.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 137.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Shares of ESS opened at $342.79 on Thursday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.79 and a twelve month high of $347.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $330.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 49.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $360.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.54 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 31.27%. Essex Property Trust’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.51%.

ESS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.05.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total value of $823,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 11,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total value of $4,103,544.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,465 shares of company stock worth $25,743,063 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.