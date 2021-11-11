Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Position Cut by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 97.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,352 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 53,141 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 423.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 79.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $646.91 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $475.84 and a fifty-two week high of $690.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $624.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $553.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $286.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.81.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,721 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $4,536,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $485,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,290 shares of company stock valued at $77,504,021. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $595.00 price objective on Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $656.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $740.00 price objective on Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $666.76.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

