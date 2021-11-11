Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 22.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after acquiring an additional 121,281 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 3.9% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 36,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 2.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,390,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,618,000 after purchasing an additional 50,898 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,266,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,675,000 after purchasing an additional 28,057 shares during the last quarter. 61.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ KHC traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.27. 57,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,824,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.15. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $30.42 and a 12-month high of $44.95.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.56%.

In other news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $1,527,892.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,982,632.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

