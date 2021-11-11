Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Position Boosted by Endurant Capital Management LP

Endurant Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,717 shares during the quarter. Syneos Health makes up 3.2% of Endurant Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Endurant Capital Management LP’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $11,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Syneos Health by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Syneos Health by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 9,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $876,185.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,890,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYNH shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays upgraded Syneos Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Syneos Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.60.

Shares of SYNH traded up $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $101.00. 1,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 862,846. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.21 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.39 and a 12 month high of $103.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.96.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 5.04%. Syneos Health’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

