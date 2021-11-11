Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC Sells 1,575 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 13,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.88.

Shares of OMC stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,771. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.57 and a 200 day moving average of $76.53. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.77 and a 12-month high of $86.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

