RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Receives $406.60 Average Target Price from Brokerages

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $398.00.

Several analysts recently commented on RNG shares. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on RingCentral from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on RingCentral from $390.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on RingCentral from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RNG stock opened at $286.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.30 and a beta of 0.70. RingCentral has a 1-year low of $207.53 and a 1-year high of $449.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $233.01 and its 200-day moving average is $257.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 59.27% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $68,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 29,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.58, for a total transaction of $6,481,334.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,679,257.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,958 shares of company stock worth $23,899,023 in the last 90 days. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in RingCentral in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in RingCentral by 317.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in RingCentral in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 25.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.