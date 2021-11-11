Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ashland Global had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 7.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Ashland Global updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ASH opened at $100.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Ashland Global has a one year low of $73.18 and a one year high of $104.95. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.26.

In other Ashland Global news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 1,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total transaction of $104,107.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ashland Global stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,248 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.36% of Ashland Global worth $18,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ashland Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.33.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

