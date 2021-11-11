StepStone Group Inc. (STEP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on December 15th

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

StepStone Group has a dividend payout ratio of 21.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect StepStone Group to earn $1.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.9%.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

Shares of STEP traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,581. StepStone Group has a 52-week low of $25.19 and a 52-week high of $50.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.40.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10. StepStone Group had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 9.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that StepStone Group will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

STEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded StepStone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

In other news, major shareholder Robert Waldo sold 1,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $57,269.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Keck sold 62,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $2,953,032.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 388,996 shares of company stock valued at $17,589,078 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 107.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,911,000 after purchasing an additional 104,052 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in StepStone Group by 28.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 14,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in StepStone Group by 53.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.