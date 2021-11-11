Walleye Capital LLC Buys Shares of 7,746 PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in PS Business Parks by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,480,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $383,488,000 after purchasing an additional 152,968 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in PS Business Parks by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,131,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,930,000 after purchasing an additional 14,518 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in PS Business Parks by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,020,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 506,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,980,000 after buying an additional 80,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,618,000 after buying an additional 16,056 shares in the last quarter. 69.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PSB opened at $177.09 on Thursday. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.50 and a 12-month high of $181.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.24 and its 200 day moving average is $158.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 0.50.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). PS Business Parks had a net margin of 46.61% and a return on equity of 19.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.95%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PS Business Parks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

