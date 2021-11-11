Walleye Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Better Choice during the second quarter worth about $794,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Better Choice during the second quarter worth about $1,505,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in Better Choice during the second quarter worth about $2,652,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Better Choice during the second quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Better Choice during the second quarter worth about $27,000. 16.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BTTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Better Choice in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Better Choice from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Better Choice in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Dawson James initiated coverage on shares of Better Choice in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

BTTR stock opened at $3.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.05 million, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of -0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Better Choice Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.96 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.74.

Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.43. Sell-side analysts forecast that Better Choice Company Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Young bought 9,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $33,923.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Word III bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.36 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 44,778 shares of company stock valued at $153,356.

Better Choice Co, Inc is an animal health and wellness company. The firm sells dog food, cat food, and treats under the Halo and TruDog brands, which are focused on providing sustainably sourced kibble and canned food derived from real whole meat, and minimally processed raw-diet dog food. Its brands include Trucut, Bona Vida, Orapup, Rawgo, and TruDog.

